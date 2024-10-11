Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,598 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 185.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,117 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $236,258,000 after purchasing an additional 691,288 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,136.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 435,886 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $108,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,037 shares of company stock valued at $15,512,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

