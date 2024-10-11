Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 12,760 Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $380,000.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance
GINN stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.
Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile
The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- S&P 500 Hits Record Highs: 3 Stocks With Huge Growth Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Eyes New Highs: Analysts See Strong Growth Potential
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AZZ Stock Gains Momentum: Analysts Forecast 25% Upside From Here
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.