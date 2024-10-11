Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $642,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,886 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.76 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

