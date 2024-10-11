Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after purchasing an additional 393,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

