Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 485,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 167,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,382 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,546,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.



