Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 62,616 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 143.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 144,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 85,308 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $8,058,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Bank of America by 29.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 41,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $310.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

