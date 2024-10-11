Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 96,693 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Paramount Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.57%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

