Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $314.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

