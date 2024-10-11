Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 154.91%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

