WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

