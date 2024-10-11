Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $290,628.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,305. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $941.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 39.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Weave Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 330,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter valued at $851,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

