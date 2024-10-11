Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 31.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 241.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $2,998,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $802.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $741.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $826.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

