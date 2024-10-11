Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13,241.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.