Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2024 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

10/1/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

10/1/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – IGM Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 96,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $889.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.21. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

