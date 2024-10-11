Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WB. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

WB stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.23. Weibo has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Weibo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

