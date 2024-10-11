Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $183.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.68.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.