Wells Fargo & Company Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $620.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.83.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $515.12 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.53 and a 200-day moving average of $463.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,885,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

