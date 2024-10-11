Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

