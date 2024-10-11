West Coast Financial LLC Invests $211,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,900,737. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

