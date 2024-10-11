West Coast Financial LLC Invests $8.05 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.20. 412,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day moving average of $300.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

