West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 1,075 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AAON worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.04. 197,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.99. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $112.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

