West Coast Financial LLC Raises Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CorVel accounts for approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total transaction of $4,968,324.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,228.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 18,460 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.14, for a total value of $4,968,324.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,291,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,293,771.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,282. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

CorVel Trading Up 1.2 %

CRVL traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.59. 3,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.73. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $329.23. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 9.55%.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

