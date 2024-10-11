West Coast Financial LLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 57,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.05. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $161.55.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

AptarGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

