West Coast Financial LLC Sells 262 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. 83,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

