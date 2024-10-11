Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $85.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $88.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

