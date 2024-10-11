Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $134,391.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,957.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.05 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

