Westwind Capital Has $171,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Westwind Capital cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Westwind Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,086 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,859,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWR opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.