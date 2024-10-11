Westwind Capital Sells 4,915 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Westwind Capital reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 5.3% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westwind Capital owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $473.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

