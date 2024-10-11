Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.88.

WPM opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

