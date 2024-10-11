Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$83.78 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$52.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.412993 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.