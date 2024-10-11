Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Whitbread Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.
Whitbread Company Profile
