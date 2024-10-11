Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WLDN opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,237.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 168.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

