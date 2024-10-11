Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.47.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.56 and a 200-day moving average of $270.35. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.