Wolfe Research Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Strong Sell

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPD. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $52,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

