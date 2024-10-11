World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.69, but opened at $115.41. World Acceptance shares last traded at $115.41, with a volume of 1,739 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $680.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

