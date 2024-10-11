Wormhole Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61.79 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $817.44 million and $61.79 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00252402 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.29934123 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $67,958,070.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

