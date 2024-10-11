Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,678 YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 1.97% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

XOMO stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

