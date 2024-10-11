Worth Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7,963.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 866.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 938.5% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 902.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

AVGO opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $854.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,230 shares of company stock worth $47,190,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

