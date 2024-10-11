Worth Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 730,121 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 717,540 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $10,506,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SLV stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.