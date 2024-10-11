Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

UYLD stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

