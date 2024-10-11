Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after buying an additional 6,764,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The stock has a market cap of $712.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.