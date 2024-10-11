Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July (NYSEARCA:CPSJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Separately, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CPSJ opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF July has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

