Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,637,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,436,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

