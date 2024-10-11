Wrapped Matic Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $56.43 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.00 or 0.00252725 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 150,972,369 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 147,926,746.83093354. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37008963 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $13,755,153.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

