Xai Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $143.32 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00252018 BTC.

About Xai

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19263938 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $13,088,670.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.