XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)'s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.78. 8,350,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 13,415,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPeng from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

