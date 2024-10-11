XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,492,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,170,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $271,532,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

