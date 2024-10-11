Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 3186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

