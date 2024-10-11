Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
