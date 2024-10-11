Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

