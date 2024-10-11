YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAG) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on October 11th

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2823 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

YMAG opened at $18.93 on Friday. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

Featured Articles

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

